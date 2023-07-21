EFCC Arraigns Stella Oduah and Eight Others in N7.9bn Money Laundering Fraud Case

On July 21, 2023, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought former Minister of Ation, Stella Adaeze Oduah, and eight others before Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court Maitama, Abuja, on a 25-count charge involving money laundering. Among those arraigned were Gloria Odita, Nwobu Emmanuel Nnamdi, and Irene Chukwuma, along with five companies – Global Offshore And Marine Limited, Tiptop Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited, Sobora International Limited, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

The charges levied against them detailed their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit money laundering between January 2014 and April 2014 at Abuja. One of the counts accused Stella Adaeze Oduah of taking control of N1,629,250,000.00 (One Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty-Nine Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) and depositing it into the account of Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, an act that should have been known to involve the proceeds of an unlawful act.

During the arraignment, all defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. As a result, Justice Ekwo granted bail to the accused individuals on the terms of administrative bail previously offered by the EFCC. The trial is set to begin on October 17, 2023.

The legal proceedings surrounding this case have been protracted, with multiple twists and turns since the initial charge was filed against Oduah and the others on December 17, 2020. The defendants’ absence in court on several occasions led to multiple adjournments. Furthermore, there were instances where the court sought adjournments due to settlement negotiations or other issues that prevented arraignment, stretching the process over nearly three years.

In an interesting development during the recent court session, Justice Ekwo revealed that he had received an anonymous threat message SMS related to the case. He requested a report on the investigation into the matter, which he had earlier ordered the EFCC to carry out. The lead prosecutor of the EFCC, Hassan Liman, SAN, informed the court that the Commission was actively working to apprehend the anonymous messenger. However, due to the EFCC’s failure to produce the investigation report, Justice Ekwo ordered the Commission to hand over the file to the Attorney General of the Federation within two weeks for further prosecution.

Source: EFCC verified Twitter page.

