EFCC apprehends a lecturer with N306,700 and a lady with 18 PVCs.

The PUNCH reports that Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, a lecturer at the Sarwuan Tarka University (formerly known as the University of Agriculture), Makurdi, Benue State, was detained on Saturday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly purchasing votes.

He was taken into custody with N306,700 in various denominations concealed in his car at the RCM Polling Unit in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Tarka’s luck ran out, according to the EFCC, when “he drove to the voting center that was different from his polling unit and sought to escape upon sighting agents of the Commission,” it was noted in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Similarly, the commission claimed it detained a man (name withheld) for allegedly purchasing votes with N194,000 at the Gidan Zakka polling unit in Kano Municipal Local Government, Kano State.

“A party agent buying votes through bank transfers was also arrested in Abaji, Federal Capital Territory, while two persons, Stanley Nsemo and Eno Amponsah, were arrested in Calabar, Cross River State, with the sum of $450 (four hundred and fifty dollars) and N156,800 on suspicion of alleged vote-buying,” the EFCC added.

In addition, the commission stated that it detained a lady, Maryam Mamman Alhaji, in the Badarwa district of Kaduna, Kaduna State, with 18 voter cards.

“She was apprehended when undercover operators purported to have voter registration cards and were frantic to sell them.” She is now being questioned by EFCC operatives from the Kaduna Zonal Command in order to uncover other members of her gang who she claims are also collecting voter cards and transferring payments PoS or direct bank transfers.

