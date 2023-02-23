EFCC: A Lot Of Politicians Want To Buy Votes In Kind And Not In Cash – Abdulrasheed Bawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a recent report by Punch, the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has revealed an intelligence report they got regarding the fast approaching presidential election and what sow politicians intend to do with regards to vote buying.

The EFCC Chairman disclosed that they got an intelligence report that a lot of politicians were making plans to buy vote in kind and not in cash. He also revealed that some governors, corrupt business men and some public figures were allegedly hoarding both the old and new Naira notes with the intention of buying votes during the election.

He also stressed that its officers have been sent to all the 36 states across the federation to monitor the election. He also enjoined Nigerians to report any cases of vote buying or vote selling they come across.

In his words “We have intelligence that a lot of politicians have bought some items that they will use to buy votes in kind and not in cash. But we are prepared for any situation and will not hesitate to arrest anyone caught in the act. We will watch out for all these things on election day.”

