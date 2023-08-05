Educator Found Guilty of Serial Sexual Abuse, Faces Possible 600-Year Prison Sentence

A 74-year-old former educator could be sentenced to a staggering 600 years in prison following her conviction for serially sexually abusing a teenage male student at a private school in Wisconsin. Anne N. Nelson-Koch was found guilty on 25 counts tied to the assaults, which took place during the 2016–2017 academic year.

According to a Daily Mail report, “Nelson-Koch would lead the 14-year-old boy to the basement of the undisclosed school for the abusive acts”. The incidents occurred when Nelson-Koch was 67 years old. The gravity of the situation led to her conviction at Monroe County Court after a five-hour jury deliberation.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger has indicated that the potential sentence for Nelson-Koch could amount to six centuries in prison. Prosecutors have requested immediate custody for her, anticipating her sentencing on October 27. Surprisingly, Judge Richard Radcliffe decided to grant her bail, although she will be monitored a GPS device until the sentencing hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles, who handled the case, “commended the remarkable courage of the victim, a brave young man who spoke up and shared his truth”. She expressed gratitude to the jury for their dedication to uncovering the truth. Skiles also acknowledged the efforts of Investigator Paul Sloan from the Tomah Police Department, whose meticulous investigation was instrumental in achieving this outcome.

“The conviction underscores the severity of the crimes committed and the importance of justice being served, ensuring the safety and well-being of students within educational institutions.”

