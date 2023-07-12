NEWS

Edo:In A Free And Fair Election, I Don’t See PDP Or APC Winning In Edo State-Primate Ayodele Reveals

Primate Elijah Ayodele took to his social media handle to share his prediction regarding the Edo gubernatorial election as Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eight-year term approaches its conclusion in November 2024. In his message, he expressed his belief that if the election is conducted in a manner that ensures fairness and integrity, the Labour Party would secure a victory, surpassing both the APC and PDP.

Primate Ayodele said that: “greed, pride and arrogance will undermine PDP’s efforts in Edo. While charging the Labour Party (LP) to take the Bull by the Horn, he said, “The incumbent Governor of Edo State will be the cause why his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will lose the State. This is because there will be greed, pride and arrogance. In a free and fair election, I don’t see PDP or APC winning in Edo State in the coming gubernatorial election.

He added: “If the Labour Party picks a good flag bearer, I don’t see PDP or APC stopping them.”

