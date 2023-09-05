Edo State Police arrests man for sending nude photo of ex-girlfriend to suitor

A 31-year-old man has been apprehended by the Edo State Police Command on allegations of distributing explicit photographs of his former girlfriend to a potential suitor, as reported by Daily Trust. The suspect’s arrest took place in Benin City under the jurisdiction of the cybercrime and anti-kidnapping unit, following a distress call made by the victim, Ogechi Nwokolo.

According to Muhammed Dankwara, the State Police Commissioner, Ogechi Nwokolo reported the incident to the authorities. She claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Osayande Efosa, not only sent intimate images of her to a man interested in marrying her but also threatened her with harm if she dared to report the matter to anyone, including the police. The State Police Commissioner, Dankwara, revealed that the suspect, Osayande Efosa, had confessed to the allegations, and legal charges against him would soon be filed in court.

The suspect, in his statement to the press, acknowledged that he had been in a relationship with the woman for over a year and had even promised to marry her. However, he expressed his belief that she had been unfaithful to him by choosing to marry another man. Despite his actions, he maintained that he did not share the explicit images to blackmail her. This incident involves a case of alleged revenge porn, where the suspect is accused of distributing intimate photos of his ex-girlfriend to a potential suitor. The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest. The suspect admitted to his actions but denied any intention of blackmail. Legal proceedings against him are forthcoming as authorities investigate the case.

