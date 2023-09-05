Edo: Shaibu withdraws suit against Obaseki, others

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has opted to withdraw a lawsuit aimed at preventing alleged efforts by Governor Godwin Obaseki to oust him from office. In a circular dated September 5, 2023, Shaibu referenced the case identified as Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, which had been filed before the Federal High Court. The suit named the Inspector General of Police, the State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State as defendants.

Shaibu explained in the circular that he decided to withdraw the suit following a series of meetings involving himself, Obaseki, and various prominent figures from Edo State and Nigeria as a whole. These discussions included party leaders, traditional rulers, and the Archbishop of the Benin Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.

He stated, “With due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.”

Shaibu also expressed his sincere gratitude to these respected Nigerians, party leaders, traditional rulers, and Archbishop, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze, for their supportive words, counsel, and encouragement in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and unity in Edo State.

