Edo Rally: Reactions After Peter Obi Sent Message Of Gratitude To Obidients & Labour Party Members
The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has sent a message of gratitude to his supporters known as OBIdients and members of the labour Party
His appreciation message is coming following his outing at labor party rally that went down in Edo state on Monday
It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state, alongside his team was in Benin City for the LP rally
The rally was attended by several Chieftains in the party and many supporters also stormed the venue to support them
Reacting, in a message that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday, the labour party presidential aspirant said that he is immensely grateful to the Obidients and members of the labour party in Edo state
He said he appreciates the warm reception that he received
Kindly read part of his post below
Below are some of the people who have shared their views after he made the post
Bodeblogs (
)