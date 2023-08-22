Edo Rally: Reactions After Peter Obi Sent Message Of Gratitude To Obidients & Labour Party Members

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has sent a message of gratitude to his supporters known as OBIdients and members of the labour Party

His appreciation message is coming following his outing at labor party rally that went down in Edo state on Monday

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state, alongside his team was in Benin City for the LP rally

The rally was attended by several Chieftains in the party and many supporters also stormed the venue to support them

Reacting, in a message that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday, the labour party presidential aspirant said that he is immensely grateful to the Obidients and members of the labour party in Edo state

He said he appreciates the warm reception that he received

Kindly read part of his post below

