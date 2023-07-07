EDO POLICE MISCONDUCT: Inspector General Sanctions Edo Policemen, Disband Patrol Team

The acting Inspector General of Police in Nigeria, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has yesterday took a bold step to address the unprofessional conduct of some Nigeria Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command, who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma.

This was mainly in line to checkmate the excess act of some unskilled personnel in the Force and to also serve as deterrent to others courtesy of the decisive move.

IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has given an order that the patrol team should be disbanded forth with in order to regularize and standardize Police operation in the area, and to also restore public trust in the Police Force.

This update was further given by the Force Public Relation Officer (PRO) from the Police Headquarters in Abuja, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi who also added that the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

He then commended the IGP for his high level of commitment to ensure that officers are held accountable for their unlawful actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

As such, this was seen as a means to reiterate the move to ensure the highest standard of professionalism and ethics as well as urging and imploring the members of the public to always cooperate with Police officers in the course of discharging their statutory duties.

Photo Credit: Twitter

