Edo people can’t accept Emilokan – Obaseki Tells Deputy

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State firmly expressed his belief that the ‘Emilokan’ slogan will not be successful in winning elections in the state. He made these remarks during a meeting with the leaders of the Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House.

It is worth noting that President Bola Tinubu had previously employed the slogan during his presidential campaign. However, Obaseki said, “Edo people cannot accept ‘Emilokan’ as an approach in government because they’re not known for that.”

According to the Daily Post, he believes that the decision ultimately lies with the people, and they should be the ones to make the choice.

He also expressed his concerns about recent events, describing them as unusual. He said, “The present time is not appropriate for personal ambitions to take precedence, especially considering that the election timetable has not been announced yet.”

He stressed the importance of stability within the government and questioned the reasons behind being a part of it while simultaneously attempting to destabilize it.

The Governor conveyed his disappointment, stating that he had anticipated the unity of his team throughout their tenure and expected their success to be acknowledged by the people.

He emphasized the importance of conducting oneself ethically and staying loyal to one’s superiors, even if one holds aspirations for higher positions.

This sounds like he was referring to his deputy, Philip Shaibu, during his remarks. Recently, Shaibu took legal action against him to prevent him from removing him from his position.

The Governor accused his deputy of manipulating the youth council elections to further his political ambitions and succeed him as Governor.

