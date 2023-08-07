Edo PDP crisis: Shaibu wants Obaseki to endorse him as means of political compensation- Udugbai

Following the news that the deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu filed a motion to stop an alleged impeachment process against him, a Chieftain of the PDP and convener, Edo PDP unity Forum, Shadrach Udugbai has claimed one of the causes of the disagreements between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy is because the deputy Governor want the Governor to endorse him as means of political compensation.

Udugbai who spoke on Democracy Today said there is nothing to the impeachment alarm raised by the deputy Governor.

When asked if Shaibu’s decision to go to court to stop his alleged impeachment is based on rumour since he said there is nothing to it?

Shadrach Udugbai said, “what’s happening is this, there are some of us who are Democrats who believe very strongly that in as much as zoning as principle of power sharing is not enthroned explicitly in our constitution, there are those who believe that for there to be equal power and empowerment, for there to be even development that power must rotate.

There are three senatorial districts in Edo State as we have it today. And there is a particular senatorial district, the Edo central, they’ve never had a deputy Governor for the last 24 years since the return of democracy in 1999. And the only opportunity they had in having a Governor, the Governor only lasted for 16 months.”

“Governor Obaseki is from Edo South, having a deputy Governor from Edo North. And after now, it is expected that ordinarily power will shift to Edo central. And Edo central, they are waiting having supported this Governor wholeheartedly, hoping that the Governor will pick one among them to give them that sense of belonging.

But the deputy Governor who is from Edo North in a minority group called the Etsako says that the Governor must anoint him to be the candidate that will succeed him. He wants the Governor to use it as a means of political compensation.”

