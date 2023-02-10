This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Edo PDP Crisis: Owie appeals for Peace, urges support for Atiku/Okowa

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Rowland Owie, has appealed for unity among party members in Edo State in the backdrop of the recent pronouncement by the Supreme Court on the list of candidates that would fly the flag of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming elections. The Distinguished Senator stressed that all members must now unite to ensure victory for the Party’s Presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, and indeed, all Party candidates in the National and State Assemblies.

He made the unique attraction whilst addressing a meeting of celebration leaders and stakeholders in Benin on Thursday.

A founding member of the Party and a reputable voice in its National Executive Committee (NEC), the ex Senate Whip cautioned contributors of the Party to position an stop to the acrimony and awful blood occasioned via way of means of the plethora of courtroom docket cases, for the reason that Supreme Court has laid all topics to rest.

Reminding the stakeholders that Edo has usually been a PDP State which gave VP Atiku Abubakar an awesome majority in 2019, the Distinguished Senator said that each one participants have to near ranks to make certain that the birthday birthday celebration continues its age-lengthy way of life of prevailing a majority of the National Assembly seats and the Presidential Election come February twenty fifth 2023.

The ex Whip additionally appealed to birthday birthday celebration leaders who felt slighted through current occasions withinside the State Chapter of the Party, specially withinside the distribution of appointments after the 2020 Governorship election, to bury the hatchet withinside the usual hobby of the birthday birthday celebration. In his view, a victory for the Atiku/Okowa price price tag could attenuate anything unfavourable effects that this loss of political inclusion has occasioned on participants of the Party which have now no longer been accurately patronized.

While expressing gratitude to the birthday birthday celebration leaders for his or her orderly behavior at some point of the arduously lengthy technique of litigation, Senator Owie espoused hopes that the Presidential election could be prepared in a reputable and obvious manner.

“Consequently, outstanding celebration faithfuls, I need to attraction for team spirit on this our splendid Party, regardless of the discrimination, provocation or threats so long as the litigations lasted. Let us regard each other as contributors of 1 massive own circle of relatives beneathneath the robust Umbrella of our awesome Party. In my sturdy conviction, our variations had been most effective temporary, and traditional in a standard prolonged own circle of relatives.”

“As a founding member and chief of the Party, I am distressed that some of our participants experience excluded from the governance manner withinside the State. But I attraction to all of us to be affected person and endure with the Party. No condition, they say, is permanent” he said.

“We must accept as true with The Almighty God who’s by no means partial, to praise anyone in keeping with our deeds withinside the present day Edo PDP issues. The Word of God says in Jeremiah Chapter 30 30-v-16-17, “All who oppress others could be oppressed and all who plundered others might be plundered”.

“God, the Great Judge will praise each one in keeping with our movements and no Man can break out His judgements. Let us forgive each other and keep our Party, the PDP. The time to accomplish that is NOW! May The Almighty praise each person in Jesus name” , Senator Owie concluded.

