Edo Local Gov’t Chairmanship Candidate Tasks EDSIEC On Credible Poll

As the local government council elections in Edo State, scheduled for September 2, 2023, draw nearer, political parties are stepping up their campaigns. The chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the O South-West Local Government Area, Thompson Ogiemwonyi, has made an appeal to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to ensure fairness among all parties involved in the process.

Ogiemwonyi emphasized that a crucial element for a credible election is an impartial approach from the Electoral Commission, providing a level playing field for all participating parties in the elections. He conveyed that the APC has been actively campaigning throughout the various wards of the local government area and expressed confidence in achieving victory if the election remains untainted by any manipulation on the part of the electoral body.

The APC candidate aspiring for the chairmanship position stated that his desire to lead the local government stems from the necessity to bring tangible benefits of democracy to the grassroots level. He underlined the urgent need for substantial development initiatives in the O South-West area.

Ogiemwonyi further remarked, “Our only request as a party and as a candidate is to ensure fairness in the process. If fairness prevails, given the principles of the APC and our track record in past elections, we are optimistic that not only will the APC emerge victorious in O South-West, but also across all local governments in the state.”

