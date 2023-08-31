Edo LG Poll: Police warn against violence

Police in Edo warned in Benin on Thursday that the use of dangerous weapons would not be tolerated at Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Chidi Nwabuzor quoted Mohammed Dankwara, the commissioner of police, as stating that adequate personnel had been deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“Only eligible voters will be allowed at polling units.

“Only agents who are screened and identified by Edo State Independent Electoral Commission will be allowed at polling units.

“No weapon of any kind is allowed at the voting arena.

“Nobody or any party representative will be allowed at polling units with political party logo or any form of political party identification.

“All forms of loitering will not be allowed at the polling units,’’ Mr Dankwara said in the statement.

He stressed that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, had put measures in place to ensure peaceful local government elections.

Mr Dankwara also assured of police’s unalloyed commitment to be professional, apolitical, neutral, and very thorough in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the exercise.

Local government elections are scheduled to hold in 4,519 polling units in 192 wards of the 18 local government areas of Edo on Saturday, Sept. 2.

(NAN)