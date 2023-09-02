Edo LG Poll: APC candidate wants INEC to conduct local council elections

The chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ward 7, Egor local Government Area of Edo, Kingsley Ogeifa, has called for a law that would empower INEC to conduct council elections nationwide.

Mr Ogiefa made the appeal while reacting to the delay in the distribution of materials in the Sept. 2 Local Government Council (LGC) election in the state.

The chairman expressed disappointment over the shoddy manner the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) handled the election process just few months after the INEC conducted a more credible general election.

“I am very disappointed because it is unfortunate that at this time and age, we could witness such.

“The last election that was conducted by INEC, they arrived here early. Before 8:30 a.m., materials have been distributed.

“I think that should be better because the way it is now, most of the state governors believe they can do whatever they want to do because they control the state electoral commissions.

“I think INEC taking over will still be better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brono Ogbanorovia, the chairmanship candidate of the APC for Egor Local Government Area, had described as demoralising the delay in the commencement of the election.

“We have been here since 7:30 a.m., now it is 10:00 a.m., we are still expecting materials.

“It is so pathetic; you can imagine the last general election, INEC and materials were here by 7:30 a.m.

“But today, EDSIEC’s office being a stone’s throw from this polling centre, they are yet to arrive here,” the candidate said.

“This is Olua Primary School, we are yet to receive any of the materials. Security personnel are all here, you can see the crowd.

“People are waiting to cast their vote. We are surprised that at this moment, we are still expecting materials.

“If EDSIEC wants to conduct the elections in its office, it should have told us so that we would move down there,” he said.

The APC candidate expressed shock that after several postponements, EDSIEC could still display this type of organisational shoddiness.

“It shows the electoral body is not competent to conduct election,” he noted.

