EDO: In A Free & Fair Election, I Don’t See PDP Or APC Stopping Labour Party -Primate Elijah Ayodele

As Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eight year term winds down in November 2024, the Spiritual Director of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has taken to his social media handle to say that in a free and fair election, Labour Party will defeat both APC and PDP in Edo gubernatorial election.

He said greed, pride and arrogance will undermine PDP’s efforts in Edo. While charging the Labour Party (LP) to take the Bull by the Horn, he said, “The incumbent Governor of Edo State will be the cause why his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will lose the State. This is because there will be greed, pride and arrogance. In a free and fair election, I don’t see PDP or APC winning in Edo State in the coming gubernatorial election.

“If the Labour Party picks a good flag bearer, I don’t see PDP or APC stopping them.”

Picture credit: Google

