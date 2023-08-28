Edo Govt Reacts As DSS Operative Deny Shaibu Access To Obaseki In Church

The Edo State Government has absolved Governor Godwin Obaseki of any involvement in the altercation that unfolded between his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, and a member of the Department of State Service (DSS) on Sunday. During a Thanksgiving Service held at the New Festival Hall of the Government House in Benin, marking the state’s 32nd anniversary of creation, a minor incident occurred. Specifically, a DSS operative prevented Shaibu from approaching Obaseki. The governor, accompanied by his wife, observed the incident as it unfolded.

In response to this occurrence on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary of the governor, Andrew Okungbowa, clarified that Obaseki had no prior knowledge of Shaibu’s denied access to meet him. Okungbowa emphasized that the governor was not aware of the activities of the security personnel and clarified that they were fulfilling their assigned duties. He stated, “The governor had no involvement in whatever transpired during the church service, and he was unaware of the actions of the security aides. Furthermore, the security personnel were simply executing their responsibilities. Additionally, the governor was not informed of the deputy’s intention to approach him. Considering the church service was a public event, the security personnel had a responsibility to ensure the safety of their principal.”

The Edo State Government thus made it clear that Governor Obaseki was not linked to the incident and that the security personnel were adhering to their professional obligations in maintaining security during the public event.

