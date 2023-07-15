Edo gov election: I‘ll not impose any candidate – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has vowed not to impose any candidate on the teeming supporters of the party and people of Edo ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state.

Abure made the commitment while hosting a group headed by American businessman Stephen Osemwegie, who came to the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday to formally express interest in running for governor on the LP platform.

The national chairman declared in front of the crowd that he had no plans to endorse a candidate or take a side.

This was despite his pledge to provide an equal playing field for all candidates ahead of the party’s primary, whose date has not yet been made public.

We’ll make sure that all applicants have an equal chance to succeed, he declared. The primaries, which will be competitive, will be conducted on an equal basis. Despite coming from the state of Edo, I want to announce unequivocally that I would not have a candidate who has been chosen as my preferred candidate as national chairman of the party.

I’ll not force any candidate or aspirant on party members, as I have stated. Who would represent the state as the flag bearer is decided by the delegates and party members in Edo. Because of this, I want to reassure my own brother, who came to today to express his interest, that the playing field will be level.

“Among party members, we’ll search for the best. Then we will combine our resources, efforts, and energies to make sure that the person we select is effective. This is being done with the intention of making sure we can hold him accountable whenever he derails.

However, the lawyer-turned-politician advised the candidate for governor of Edo State to start at the bottom and connect with key players at the unit, ward, and state levels.

He argues that politics is conducted locally rather than centrally, as many inexperienced politicians frequently believe.

Abure expressed hope that after winning the seat in the 2024 governorship election, his party will change the narrative. He regretted that the state had historically been endowed with politicians who had no genuine interest in the people.

“There’s no denying that we’ve had the bad luck to create leaders that haven’t served the interests of the Edo people. I made this statement because, if you quickly review our history, you will see that Edo was unlucky to have administrators who were not native to the region even during the military rule in Nigeria. Both the APC and PDP lack internal democracy, as we have seen over the years.

We’ve placed the party in a strategic position to save Edo State. Nothing happened by chance. This was planned. To reposition Edo for greatness and bring back the famed previous glory it was known for, the state needs a Labour Party-led administration. With the appropriate candidate, team, and plan, we are certain that we can take back control of the state and put it back on the path of growth and progress.

“I am certain that the people of Edo would act honorably. Before 2006, when a PDP government failed to deliver, the Edo people stepped up and changed the government. Another time has come for change, and I am sure that this time the Labour Party will take the lead. LP has always held the opinion that poor candidate selection procedures cannot ever result in the production of effective leaders, he stated.

In response to the warm greeting, Osemwegie vowed not to let down the party or the residents of Edo State.

The American businessman asserted that inability of leaders to act honorably is the root of the governance crisis at both the state and federal levels.

“I agree with Chinua Achebe that the issue in Nigeria is a lack of effective leadership. Our nation is in a predicament where its riches are untapped. In every metric, we continue to lag behind. We have roughly eight million people in Edo, where I was born, yet the unemployment rate is horrifying.

“As our campaign progresses, I’ll talk more about some of these topics. I’ve developed a new course of action and a fresh outlook. Whatever we were doing before to now did not work. You cannot carry on as you have been and expect a different outcome. It’s time for us to try something new, especially with the help of the Labour Party. Over the years, I have noticed that we have consistently lacked honesty, integrity, transparency, and a people-centered mindset.

“I’ve come today to pay the chairman and the party’s National Working Committee a courtesy call. I have been a very active member of the Labour Party’s Diaspora Support Group, notably in New York, where we make sure voters show up with their ballots and cast them correctly, the man claimed.

