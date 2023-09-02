NEWS

Edo Election: Reactions Trail Sani's Tweet Saying Obaseki & Shuaibu's War Will Benefit LP & APC

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and a chieftain of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated that the ongoing disagreement between the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Shuaibu will benefit the labour Party, LP and the All Progressive Congress, APC going into the Edo state governoship election

The fomer kaduna lawmaker took to his verified Twitter page on Saturday to make the claim and there have been several reactions from social media users

It is no longer news that Godwin Obaseki and his deputy have been at loggerheads for some time now

Shehu Sani said the dispute among the two of them will likely benefit any candidate of the Labour Party, LP or the All Progressive Congress, APC in the coming election

Kindly checkout his tweet below

However, after he made the tweet on his page, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some people below

What are your thoughts on this article?

