Edo Election: Reactions to Sani’s Tweet Saying Obaseki and Shaibu War Will Benefit LP and APC

In the run-up to the governorship election in Edo state, former Kaduna lawmaker and PDP chieftain Shehu Sani has claimed that the feud between Edo state’s current governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Shaibu, will help the labour party and the all-progressive congress.

Several others have responded to the former Kaduna lawmaker’s remark, which he made on his verified Twitter page on Saturday.

Godwin Obaseki and his deputy have been at odds for some time, and this is no longer news.

According to Shehu Sani, the upcoming election will be a boon for any candidate affiliated with the Labour Party, LP, or the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Please read his tweets down below:

Nonetheless, when he sent the tweet to his profile, numerous people responded.

Please read on for some responses from various people:

