Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu, Set to Dump PDP for APC -Source Reveals

The imminent move of Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to end prolonged speculation about his political affiliation. This follows his apparent discord with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Talks surrounding Shaibu’s defection have reportedly concluded, with a credible APC source confirming his impending acceptance into the party next week. The APC National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to extend a formal welcome to him, according to a VANGUARD newspaper report.

The source stated, “It has been confirmed. We have it on good authority that the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has concluded plans to join the APC. He is to be received along a few of his supporters into the party early next week by the National Working Committee of the party. Shaibu has been in talks with the state and national leadership of the party even before the feud between him and the governor went public and has been negotiating his way back into the party. The deputy governor has now perfected his defection to the party and we are glad and ready to receive him into our folds. It is no longer if but when the defection would come. I can tell you that all plans have been finalised.”

This development follows Shaibu’s recent legal actions, wherein he sought protection against an alleged impeachment plot. This move has been interpreted by some as a preemptive step before joining the APC.

Former governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has, however, expressed reservations about the planned defection. He emphasized that the APC should not be perceived as a sanctuary for politicians seeking refuge after electoral losses. Oshiomhole drew a notable parallel with his own experience as governor, highlighting his lack of support for his former deputy’s gubernatorial ambitions. Notably, this did not result in legal confrontations. Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the late Benin High Chief, David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, who recently passed away at the age of 94, Oshiomole remarked, “Let me say this, to say somebody wants to run to APC, APC is not a rehabilitation centre, I can tell you that for free. We in APC are satisfied the way we are, we are happy in opposition, and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. We don’t have IDP Camps in APC. My advice is that those who are having challenges should learn to respect their bosses.”

In the midst of these political shifts, the state chairman and secretary of the APC, Col David Imuse (retd) and Lawrence Okah respectively, have denied any knowledge of Shaibu’s intended return to the party. Imuse stated, “Well, APC is not aware of that, so maybe it’s a rumor and it remains as that.” Similarly, Okah added, “If he comes, whether we will receive him or not, is a different matter, let that time come but I have not heard any issue about his coming and nobody has told me anything about that.”

