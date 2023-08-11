Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Reacts To Alleged Rumors That He’s Planning To Defect To The APC

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has denied reports that have taken over social media that he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Thursday afternoon, word came that Shaibu had abandoned his plans to join the APC. The report claimed that a senior APC member said Shaibu would be inducted into the party by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC early next week.

But a statement by his chief press secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, said the architects of the story were hack writers and criminals who aimed to destabilize the country.

He said, “They will stop at nothing to widen the rift between Mr. Governor, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.” They have brought more lies from the pit of hell, saying Comrade Philip Shaibu has abandoned his plans to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC) next week. There is no slower truth here.

“To add to the lie, they claimed that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC would receive him in Abuja. This is the question for the knowledgeable: will the decampee enter the NWC of the party?

“Shaibu never minced his words and vowed to sink and swim with his main man, Governor Godwin Obaseki.” This is what he has said on many occasions in public forums. I therefore call on those characters who are partisan to drive a wedge between Comrade Philip Shaibu and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to put the Edo project and the people far above their own selfish interests.

In his earlier statement, Musa also denied the comments attributed to Shiabu, in which he allegedly explained why he did not discuss the disagreement between him and his boss with anyone.

