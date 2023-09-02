Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Moves Office Out Of Government House Amid Rift With Governor Obaseki

The lingering crisis between the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu appeared to have deepened as Shaibu decided to relocate his office to a new location outside the State Government House.

Daily Trust learnt that the deputy governor’s new office is located at no 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the government house.

The new deputy governor’s office used to be the state Public Procurement Office commissioned by a former Governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014.

When the Daily Trust visited the place, a signboard with the inscription, “Office of The Deputy Governor” was observed, erected at the entrance of the building.

When reached out to the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, for his reaction on the issue, he told Daily Trust that “If there is a government signboard saying so, then it must be so.”

The fight over who will be the state’s next governor is what is causing a rift between the governor and his deputy.

Shaibu, an indigene of Benin in Edo South senatorial district, aspires to succeed Obaseki, an indigene of Edo North senatorial district, while the governor is pushing for a successor from Esanland in Edo Central senatorial district.

SaharaReporters reported last Monday how Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) denied Philip Shaibu, access to his principal.

It was learnt that Shaibu was one of the guests who attended the church service to mark the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state, held at the New Festival Hall of the Government House, Benin City, on Sunday.

It was gathered that as the deputy governor stood up to greet Obaseki, a DSS operative blocked him just a few metres away.

Obaseki, who was seated beside his wife, Betsy, and Charles Aniagwu, a former commissioner, reportedly looked away as Shaibu made futile attempts to talk his way out of the situation. When the security operative refused to budge, the deputy governor returned to his seat.