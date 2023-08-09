Edo 2024: Philip Shaibu is trying to arm twist Obaseki to endorse him- Shadrach Udugbai

The Convener, Edo PDP unity forum, Shadrach Udugbai has claimed the deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu is trying to arm twist his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki to endorse him as his successor. Udugbai who spoke on Plus TV said there is nothing wrong in the deputy Governor running to succeed his principal, but making it a must for the Governor to support his ambition is wrong. Udugbai’s comments is coming against the backdrop of the news that Shaibu recently filed a motion to stop impeachment process against him by Obaseki.

Speaking when asked what is wrong constitutionally in Shaibu running for Governor, Shadrach Udugbai said,

“His candidacy and ambition are all legitimate and constitutionally they are legal. He has the capacity, the resources, the political experience and the political exposure exposure to run for Governor. What is wrong is trying to arm twist the Governor, insisting that the Governor must endorse him for Governor. That is what is wrong.

That the Governor who currently stands as the custodian of the party must singlehandedly pick him, and support him to be Governor. If he has an ambition to be Governor and the Governor appears not have given him the language that I’m supporting you, then he can go out to the open and declare.

Mind you, he has not declared officially that he is running for Governor. His posters for Governor are not around anywhere in the state.”

(From 9:40)

