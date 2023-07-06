Edo 2024: ‘ I have not endorsed any aspirant, our primary election will be competitive ‘- LP Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Julius Abure has revealed that he has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the Edo State 2024 Gubernatorial election.

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he disclosed this of recent while expressing gratitude to the residents of the State for their support during the February 25th election.

In brief, Abure said: ” We are going to look at the pedigree and capacity of aspirants to be sure we do not present the wrong candidate to Edo People. Deep pocket will not determine our choice of governorship candidate because the people of Edo believed in us, that was why we were given Seventy Nine percent (79%) votes at the Presidential election. For that kind gesture, we would reciprocate by presenting someone who we believe would govern with a human face and not a dictator. I have not endorsed any aspirant; rather our doors are open for new members as our primary election is going to be competitive.

