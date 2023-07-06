NEWS

Edo 2024: ‘ I have not endorsed any aspirant, our primary election will be competitive ‘- LP Abure

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Julius Abure has revealed that he has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the Edo State 2024 Gubernatorial election.

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he disclosed this of recent while expressing gratitude to the residents of the State for their support during the February 25th election.

In brief, Abure said: ” We are going to look at the pedigree and capacity of aspirants to be sure we do not present the wrong candidate to Edo People. Deep pocket will not determine our choice of governorship candidate because the people of Edo believed in us, that was why we were given Seventy Nine percent (79%) votes at the Presidential election. For that kind gesture, we would reciprocate by presenting someone who we believe would govern with a human face and not a dictator. I have not endorsed any aspirant; rather our doors are open for new members as our primary election is going to be competitive.

Enadex (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

46 seconds ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

3 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

14 mins ago

The Barcelona Attacking Trios That Scored Against Man United In The 2011 UCL Final

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button