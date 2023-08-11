ECOWAS:If it turns out they truly threaten Bazoum will be eliminated;That’ll be unfortunate-Adeniji

Prof. Abolade Adeniji, Professor, Department of History and International Relations, LASU, said that if it turns out that the coupist truly said threatened that the President, Mohamed Bazoum will be eliminated if ECOWAS intervene with military, he said it will be unfortunate.

Prof Abolade Adeniji made the statement in an interview with Channels TV during the Lunch Politics program, when he was asked to react to a report that the coupist leader threatened that if the ECOWAS intervene with military, they will kill the President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Prof Adeniji said that we have to be sure that the so-called pronouncement that they will kill the President is actually true. He said because he can’t imagine that the suppose or the purported government will be issuing that kind of threat.

He said that such statement is irresponsible, uncalled for and he is worried of accepting that statement like that. However, he said,

“But If it turns out that, that is what was actually said that the president(Bazoum) will be eliminated, that will be unfortunate, and it will say a lot about the character of the coupist because, that could amount to a very childish, if not juvenile pronouncement. I have my doubt.”

Prof Adeniji then said that if the statement is so, he doubts if they can carry out that kind of threat because it will have huge implications even for them.

Watch video (9:57)

