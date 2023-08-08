“ECOWAS would not strike Niger. It cannot afford to make the mistake” -Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, has expressed his belief that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will not resort to military action against the Niger Republic.

The statement from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was made on his verified Twitter account on Monday.

Bwala’s comment comes in response to ECOWAS’s decision to potentially employ military force if Colonel Abdourahamane Tchiani and his forces decline to reinstate President Muhammed Bazoum. This decision was taken after the military junta seized power by storming the state house a few days earlier.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Daniel Bwala asserted that ECOWAS would not take military action against the Niger Republic. He added that the Union must avoid making such a mistake. His rationale for this standpoint was that a bloodless coup could not be resolved through bloodshed.

