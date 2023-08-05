ECOWAS Will Not Be Used For Coups, Democracy Is What We Stand For – Gen. Christopher Musa

In a recent video shared by Channels Television it’s official Instagram account, Gen. Christopher Musa said that ” ECOWAS will not be used for Coups,Democracy is what we stand for and democracy is what we will sustain.” “We must intensify our diplomatic efforts to engage with all relevant stakeholders,” Nigeria Chief of Defence and President of the Committee Gen. Christopher Musa.

“Democracy” simply means a system of government in which every citizen in the country can vote to elect its government officials. Gen. Christopher Musa is of the opinion that democracy must take it’s call in Nigeria.

Review that President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, removed all Service Chiefs and replaced them with new ones, with Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa replacing General Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff.

