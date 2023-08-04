ECOWAS vs Niger : Russia will benefit from war, don’t militarize diplomacy – Atiku tells Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cautioned against a military invasion of Niger Republic in the aftermath of the recent coup in the country, Daily Post reports.

According to Daily Post, in a statement by Daniel Bwala (Atiku’s aide), personally signed by Atiku on Thursday, he expressed support for the restoration of democratic rule in Niger but urged both Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to avoid resorting to military hostilities. Instead, he called for dialogue and diplomatic engagements as the means to resolve the issues, said if ECOWAS goes to war in Niger Republic, Russia which is backing the current military Coup in the country will benefit most from it.

Atiku also praised ECOWAS for the steps taken thus far in addressing the situation in Niger Republic. He highlighted that the military intervention has generated tension across the West Africa sub- region and has garnered international attention.

Furthermore, he pointed out the increasing number of states in the sub- region that have witnessed military intervention in the last three years, which makes the coup in Niger even more worrisome.

Given Nigeria’ s role as the sub- regional leader, there are high expectations for the country to play a significant part in ensuring the crisis of political leadership in Niger is not only curtailed but also that democratic governance is restored.

While acknowledging that this responsibility is not a quick fix, Atiku commended ECOWAS for its commendable actions so far. He emphasized that as ECOWAS continues to work towards reinstating democracy in Niger, military hostilities should be avoided, as they may exacerbate the current situation.

Atiku stressed that the crisis in Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and it is crucial to sustain channels for dialogue. He urged Nigeria to take a leading role in the process of peaceful conflict resolution and emphasized that the military insurrectionists in Niger must not prolong the resolution of the crisis.

Amidst the challenging times faced by the West African region, Atiku emphasized that any actions taken towards resolving the crisis in Niger should prioritize democracy as the ultimate victor.

Atiku Abubakar’ s statement serves as a reminder to Nigeria and ECOWAS to prioritize peaceful and diplomatic means to address the crisis in Niger. His call for dialogue and restraint from military hostilities emphasizes the importance of resolving the situation while upholding democratic principles.

Source: DAILY POST

