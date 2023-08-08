NEWS

ECOWAS: United States Invaded Iraq To Remove A Dictator, Is Democracy In Iraq Today? – Umar Ado asks

Dr Umar Ado, an ex-former Special Adviser under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a historian who lectured for about a decade at the Defence Academy in Kaduna has reacted to talks of military intervention by the ECOWAS against the coupists in Niger.

Speaking in an interview with NTA, Ado said Article 3 of the United Nations made it clear that there should be no interference in the internal affairs of another country and if this principle is trampled upon there will be problems. He cited how the United States organized a ‘coalition of the willing’ and invaded Iraq to remove a dictator and install democracy in the country. He then questioned if there is democracy in Iraq today.

According to Ado, “Article 3 of the United Nations is very clear that there should be no interference in the internal affairs of another country. The article 2-3 of the African Union is also very clear that there should be non-interference in the internal affairs of another country. This is basic in international relations, it is the foundation for peace. It emphasizes one thing: that might is not right. It also emphasizes the equality of states…

“Now the moment we trample upon this basic principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of another country which is central in maintaining international law and peace, then we will go into problems. We have seen that in Iraq. The United States organized its own ‘Coalition of the willing’ and then invaded Iraq to remove a dictator and then put in democracy. Is democracy in Iraq today? Then in Syria, Afghanistan, and so many countries. So might can not be right”.

