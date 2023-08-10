ECOWAS: Tinubu: Niger Military Junta Would Not Bow To Their Threat – PDP’s Daniel Bwala

A former spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has suggested that the coup masters of Niger Republic would not bow to the threat of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); as he went further to say that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading while no one is following.

Daniel Bwala had said, “The Niger Military hunters will not bow to their threat and sanctions.”

(Forward video to 3:14)

Bwala, who spoke during an interview on The Morning Show, an Arise Television programme, insisted that no amount of threat would make Niger coup masters to reinstate Mohamed Bazoum as the democratically elected President. According to him, there are certain things that the ECOWAS has not come to understand, hence, its inability to end the leadership crisis in the country.

Bwala said even though the Body had issued sanctions, and had gone ahead to also threaten Niger Republic with military intervention, the coup masters seemed to have moved on. According to him, there are rumours that even suggested that President Bazoum has resigned his position. He said the ECOWAS needs to come to an agreement with the coup masters on how to restore democracy after their regime. He went further to say that many Africans have lost confidence in democracy, hence, it would make no sense to deploy military intervention in a country where democracy seemed not to have worked.

Bwala had also taken a swipe at President Tinubu; as he said that the former Lagos governor is leading but no one is following.

Matthewcontents (

)