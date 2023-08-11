ECOWAS: Tinubu: African Leader Visited St Petersburg And Was Given Forgiveness Of About $200b –Daniel Bwala

A former spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has insinuated that there are some foreign interests in the ongoing leadership crisis in Niger Republic; as he revealed how an African leader recently visited Russia to seek debt relief of about $200billion.

Daniel Bwala had said, “Was it not African leader that recently visited Saint Petersburg and they were given forgiveness of about $200b?”

(Forward video to 10:09)

Daniel Bwala, who spoke during an interview on The Morning Show, an Arise Television programme, suggested that the ongoing leadership tussle in Niger Republic has the sigils of some foreign countries all over it. He warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the rest of ECOWAS leaders be careful on how they intervene in the leadership crisis in Niger Republic. According to him, Russia appears to be giving African countries, where democratically elected leaders have been overthrown, some level of commitments. He revealed how one African country was granted debt relief of about $200b by the Russian Government.

Bwala hinted that some foreign Nations appear to be holding some African leaders hostage, probably because of what they have against them. According to him, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), should be careful in intervening in matters that have the sigils of foreign countries on them.

Matthewcontents (

)