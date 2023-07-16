NEWS

ECOWAS Standby Force: Bola Tinubu Reveals Plans to Deter Future Coup Attempts on African Continent

President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to enhance the ECOWAS standby force to deter future coups on the African continent according to a report by Daily Post on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Tinubu, who just became the president of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also stated that the special force would aid in the fight against terrorism in the sub-region.

Tinubu also warned that the period of plundering and exploitation of the continent’s resources was coming to an end.”Plans are being developed to strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force to deter coups and combat terrorism in the sub-region,” he said.

The Nigerian President also emphasised ECOWAS’s success in numerous areas of its integration process, including trade, free movement of people, investment promotion, infrastructure development, and security. In his “Address on the Status of Regional Integration in ECOWAS,” he emphasised the importance of Africa overcoming obstacles and working towards a prosperous future.

