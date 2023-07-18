NEWS

“ECOWAS should Watch For People Who Rig Themselves into Power & Oppress Opposition” -Sam Amadi

A prominent Nigerian and the former chairman of the NERC, Sam Amadi, has recalled what Tinubu recently told the ECOWAS about threats to democracy. In his interview, Amadi offered his advice to the West African organization while discussing issues involving the embattled CBN governor.

INEC's incompetency, reason for needless Judicial interventions—Sam Amadi - Vanguard Addressing the topic, Sam Amadi said, “The president talked about threats to democracy, and he mentioned coups. However, coups are no longer a threat to our democracy. The threat is from governments that destroy the legality of the law to perpetuate illegitimate or questionable governance.

He added, “The president said ECOWAS should watch out for terrorists and coups. However, I think ECOWAS should watch for people who rig themselves into power and use that power to oppress their opponents. Why should people who demonstrated opposition to a president (before his emergence) be detained illegally?

Amadi also discussed the ordeal of Godwin Emefiele and Bawa since the current administration assumed office.

You can watch the interview here. (1:29:09 minute)

