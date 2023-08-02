ECOWAS should not go into war with Niger Republic because Northern Nigeria will be affected- Garba Shehu

According to a recent Vanguard paper report, ECOWAS has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic to reinstate President Muhammed Bazoum. However, Nigerian politician Adamu Garba has urged against resorting to war with Niger. Instead, he talked about the need to focus on pursuing peace and stability.

In a tweet, Garba hinted on the significance of the Sudano-Sahel region, where Nigeria is located, pointing out that areas marked in yellow on the map are potential targets for total war and exploitation. He warned that any military action by ECOWAS against Niger could trigger the Western Grand Game to capture these regions, leading to severe consequences for Northern Nigeria and its people. Given the potential devastating outcomes, Garba strongly advocated for peaceful efforts to foster stability and cooperation with Niger Republic. As tensions escalate in the region, the call for peaceful resolution gains significance to safeguard the well-being and security of Northern Nigeria and its inhabitants. Garba further stated that war is not a ble option and urged for the pursuit of peace and stability with neighboring Niger Republic, underlining the need to carefully consider the implications of any military engagement.

According to him, “Any mistake by the ecowas to go to war in Niger will simply trigger the Western Grand Game to capture these regions. Northern Nigeria will be wholesomely affected and our peoples destroyed. War is not an option here. We should pursue peace and stability with our neighboring Niger Republic.”

ECOWAS’s ultimatum to reinstate the ousted President of Niger has raised concerns about the possibility of war. Adamu Garba, however, stresses the need to avoid armed conflict and instead focusing on peaceful measures to ensure stability and cooperation in the Sudano-Sahel region for the protection of Northern Nigeria and its people.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)