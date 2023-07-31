NEWS

ECOWAS Should Be Careful & Not Be Pushed, Using Millitary To Remove A Millitary Govt Isn’t Easy-Sani

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and members of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has advised members of the Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS headed by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be careful on its approach to the recent coup that took place in Niger Republic

It is no longer news that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, summoned an emergency meeting with other members in the union to look for a lasting solution concerning the ongoing issue in Niger

At the meeting, some sanctions were placed on the country while some plans were also made

Sani, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday said that ECOWAS needs to be very careful so that it doesn’t get used and dumped

Sani said that trying to use the millitary to dislodge a millitary govt in a country that is as big as Nigeria is not going to be an easy task

Kindly read his full post below

