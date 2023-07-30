ECOWAS Sends message To Coup Plotters In Niger, Gives Them A 7-Day Ultimatum To Reinstate President

During an extraordinary session presided over by its Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government took decisive actions in response to the political crisis in Niger Republic. The session, held in Abuja on Sunday, resulted in the issuance of a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic, demanding the restoration of ousted President Muhammed Bazoum to office.

The crisis began with the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by members of his presidential guards for several days. In response to these developments, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Commander of the country’s Presidential Guards, declared himself the Head of a Transitional Government.

Despite this power shift, ECOWAS refused to recognize it and affirmed its recognition of Bazoum as the legitimate President of Niger Republic. As part of their efforts to restore constitutional order, the Authority announced several measures, including the imposition of land border closures and the suspension of all commercial flights between Niger Republic and ECOWAS member states.

To strategize on effective ways to restore President Bazoum to office, all Chiefs of Defense Staff of ECOWAS member states will convene for an emergency meeting. Military operations may be considered during this meeting as a means to achieve this objective.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made it clear that the organization is prepared to take any necessary actions to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic, even if it involves the use of force. In line with this stance, all economic transactions between ECOWAS member states and Niger Republic have been suspended, and financial sanctions have been imposed, including freezing assets belonging to the Republic of Niger and state enterprises and parastatals held in commercial banks.

Additionally, ECOWAS, under President Tinubu’s leadership from Nigeria, has decided to freeze all service transactions, including energy transactions, and suspend financial assistance and transactions with financial institutions, especially EBID.

The extraordinary session was attended by several regional leaders, including President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara of Cote D’Ivoire, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Patrice Talon of Benin, and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana. The Transitional President of Chad, Mahamat Deby, was also present but left before the meeting commenced. Cape Verde and Liberia were represented by their respective Foreign Affairs Ministers.

ECOWAS has taken a firm stance in response to the political crisis in Niger Republic, aiming to restore constitutional order and reinstate President Muhammed Bazoum to office. The situation is being closely monitored as regional leaders and military officials convene to strategize on potential military actions to resolve the crisis and uphold democratic principles in the region.

Source:tribune

