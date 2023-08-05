ECOWAS seeks international community’s support as deadline for Niger coup plotters nears

The federal government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called for support from the international community to restore democratic rule in Niger Republic.

According to the Cable paper, Ibrahim Lamuwa, permanent secretary, ministry of foreign affairs, spoke on Friday while briefing the diplomatic corps on the political situation in Niger.

President Mohamed Bazoum, who is apparently still being detained by the military junta, is under threat, according to Lamuwa.

In a meeting last Sunday that was presided over by ECOWAS Chairperson President Bola Tinubu, the group imposed sanctions against Niger, including the suspension of all business and financial dealings between members and the nation.

If Bazoum is not reinstated within a week of the conference, ECOWAS threatened to take all necessary actions, including using force.

According to TheCable, Tinubu wrote the national assembly requesting support for a military involvement in Niger.

If diplomatic efforts to engage the junta fail, the deployment of troops, according to Lamuwa, would be the last resort for restoring democratic government in Niger. He pleaded with the world community to continue to stand in solidarity with the group.

The previous ambassador to Senegal stated that “the authority welcomes the immediate condemnation, by the international community, of the coup in Niger and sees this as a huge testimony to the preference for democracy and constitutional rule, visa-vis any other form of governance.”

As a result, Nigeria and ECOWAS appeal to the world community to uphold their position and to continue supporting ECOWAS in stating that democracy and the rule of law are preferable to autocracy.

The envoy claimed that recent events in the neighboring nation, coupled with those in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea – all of which have supported the coup in Niger – have caused grave concerns about regional stability and democratic values in West Africa.

Lamuwa stated that there is worry that the Niger coup’s success will seriously damage ECOWAS’s credibility, but added that Tinubu is determined to seeing that a peaceful resolution is achieved.

“The region maintains that President Bazoum remains the legitimate president and head of state of the Republic of Niger, recognized and backed by ECOWAS, the AU, and the international community,” he said. “Therefore, the region rejects any form of resignation that may purportedly come from him, perhaps under duress.”

Lamuwa noted that a different mission, headed by Babagana Kingibe, a former secretary to the federation administration, was tasked with discussing the situation with the leaders of Libya and Algeria.

