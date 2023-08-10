ECOWAS: Reactions As GRV Says If Nigeria Is Dragged To War, Nigerians Will Be The Ones To Suffer
Several reactions have surfaced after the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS ordered Its standby troop to invade Niger Republic and restore normalcy In the nation
It is no longer news that the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, after a meeting, ordered Its standby troops into Niger Republic to restore constitutional order
However, since the directive was made, there have been several reactions from social media users
Reacting, the labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour stated that declaring war on the country is not the best because it will come back to affect Nigeria and Nigerians
According to him, the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not drag the nation into war because Nigerians will bear the full brunt
