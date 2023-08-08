ECOWAS plans review of Niger junta position

The Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet again tomorrow over the political crisis in Niger Republic.

According to a statement issued by the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Communication, Abuja Headquarters, “the summit will take place in Abuja.”

“During the summit, the ECOWAS leaders will consider and discuss the political situation and recent developments in Niger,” the brief statement added.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads the ECOWAS leaders.

Since Sunday, the junta’s lockdown of airspace has hampered flights over landlocked Niger, which is more than twice the size of France.

It borders Libya, which is deemed too dangerous for commercial aircraft to pass through. According to The Nation.

Flights from London to Nairobi and from London to South Africa were forced to detour.

“The closure of Niger’s airspace dramatically expands the area over which most commercial flights between Europe and southern Africa cannot fly,” wrote FlightRadar24 in a blog post.

Niamey’s streets are patrolled by vigilante gangs.

Youths in Niamey, Niger’s capital, established vigilante groups in anticipation of possible military intervention by the country’s neighbours to depose the junta.

According to a DPA correspondent in the city, vigilantes set up traffic checks at multiple roundabouts overnight and were spotted scrutinising automobiles.

The young people were believed to be members of support groups that had previously planned rallies in support of Niger’s new military rulers, led by Bazoum’s former head bodyguard, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.

ECOWAS agreed last week to a possible military response plan if Bazoum is not returned and reinstated, while they indicated that operational decisions will be made by heads of state.

However, the bloc’s solidarity has been shattered by promises from the ruling juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso, also member states, to come to Niger’s aid if necessary.

Also the airline business revealed this yesterday, following the announcement by Niger’s junta of the closing of its airspace, which will result in extended travel durations in the West African region.

The ban adds to a slew of geopolitical disruptions in African airspace, including Libya and Sudan, with some planes facing detours of up to 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

A representative for Air France noted that the airline expects extended travel durations from sub-Saharan hub locations. It went on to say that flights between Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport and Accra, Ghana, will be nonstop.

