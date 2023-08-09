NEWS

ECOWAS Plans Fresh Sanctions On Niger Junta, Burkina Faso, Mali As UN Peace Talks Fail

The Economic Community of West African States has put heavier financial restrictions on the Niger junta and entities that support it, including Mali and Burkina Faso governments. The event came after a diplomatic mission led by the African Union, ECOWAS, the United Nations, and the United States to settle the political impasse in Niger encountered a snag on Tuesday when the military junta refused to allow the delegates access to the country.

The military officials also refused access to the coup leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, and the ousted President, Muhammed Bazoum, who were being kept at the presidential palace. On July 26, a group of military officers led by Tchiani deposed Bazoum, which prompted a wave of sanctions on Niger by ECOWAS to force them to reinstate the deposed leader.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, said journalists on Tuesday in Abuja that more sanctions had been placed on those connected to the military regime. According to a letter shared on social media and whose veracity was confirmed by a Niger army spokesman, the military officers refused the delegation permission to enter Niger ahead of the Thursday ECOWAS summit. The delegation had planned to travel to Niamey to negotiate with the junta.

Source: The PUNCH.

