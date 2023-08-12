ECOWAS: Outside Nigeria, It Is Only In Niger That Payment Is Accepted In Naira – Senator Abdul Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi has spoken about some of the actions the ECOWAS have taken to restore constitutional order in Niger following the coup and the impacts they may have on Nigeria.

In an interview with Channels TV, Senator Ningi was asked to speak on reports the ECOWAS suspended all commercial transactions with Niger and the reports that the electricity supply to Niger from Nigeria has been switched off.

Reacting to the reports, the lawmaker alleged that outside Nigeria, it is only in Niger that the currency Naira is accepted as a form of payment. He pointed out that Nigeria has an agreement with Niger to provide electricity to the country in exchange that the upstream neighbor will not obstruct the flow of water to Nigeria’s dam. He questioned what Nigeria would do if Niger decide to dam its river.

According to Senator Ningi: “You know the river that flows from Niger through Mali to Nigeria, it was an agreement that was reached between Nigeria and Niger as far back as 1963: we supply you with electricity even though you are going to pay but in place of that you must not dam this water that comes to Shiroro. That was an agreement I thought the ECOWAS should have known. Now you have cut off their light, what if they dam the river, what will you do? And then the trade between northern Nigeria and Niger: it is only in Niger I can tell you that the naira is a legal tender outside of Nigeria in the whole world. It is only in Niger that you can go and give them naira and they will collect it and I said it will affect the entire (sic)”

