ECOWAS Makes New Demands From Niger Coup Leaders On Transition Period

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for a briefer transition period from the leaders who executed the coup in Niger Republic. Earlier, it was reported that the junta in Niger had announced their intention to hand over power within the next three years. Nonetheless, President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposed three-year transition period put forth by the military leaders.

In an interview with Punch, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad, the National Missioner of Ansar-udeen Society of Nigeria and a member of the Islamic clerics who met with President Tinubu, disclosed that the President desires a shortened transition timeframe.

During their conversation, President Tinubu stressed that the junta needs to provide more precise details about their transition plan, and the plan itself must be concise. Sheikh Ahmad conveyed, “The objective of our meeting with the ECOWAS chairman was to update him on the outcome of our visit. However, he was concerned that the junta’s response lacked specificity and was too vague. He sought a more detailed and committed timeline from them, as their current proposal was not well-defined. This is the reason why he requested us to return.”

The cleric also addressed the matter of their return to Niamey, mentioning that the delegation is currently deliberating on a suitable time for their revisit. They want to ensure that the timing is convenient for both their delegation and the recipients of their visit. He further emphasized that their delegation isn’t officially representative of the government. They have reiterated this point numerous times, clarifying their role in the situation.

Africa_Eagle (

)