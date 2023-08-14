ECOWAS Leaders Urged to Probe Surge in West African Coups – Lemmy Ughegbe

As tensions continue between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has assumed control in Niger Republic, seasoned journalist and public commentator Lemmy Ughegbe has called on the organization’s leaders to embark on a soul-searching journey to uncover the underlying causes of the escalating prevalence of military coups across the sub-region.

In an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, August 14, Ughegbe stressed that while ECOWAS is actively addressing the crisis in Niger, the Heads of State must simultaneously engage in introspection to comprehend the reasons behind the recent surge in coups that have rocked West Africa.

Ughegbe emphasized, “ECOWAS leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and other Heads of State, should earnestly engage in introspection. They should take a step back and genuinely inquire why the alarming recurrence of coups is becoming a prominent issue, particularly within the West African sub-region.”

“While it’s acknowledged that coups are not regarded as favorable, it’s important to recognize that effective leadership, attentive governance, provision of essential resources, and establishment of an environment conducive to socio-economic advancement can deter coup attempts. We’ve seen this in instances such as Turkey, where a coup occurred. Nevertheless, the civilian population took to the streets, rallying against the coup and ultimately reinstating the democratically elected leader, forcing the military to relinquish control,” Ughegbe noted.

