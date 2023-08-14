ECOWAS Leaders Must Genuinely Ask Why Coups Are Rearing Their Ugly Heads In West Africa – Lemmy Ughegbe

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Community Of West African States and the Military Junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Lemmy Ughegbe has urged leaders of the organization to look inwards in getting to the root of the alarming increase in military coups in the sub-region.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, August 14, Ughegbe pointed out that while the ECOWAS is making efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger, the Heads of State must also seize the opportunity to reflect on the reason for the recent wave of coups that has swept through West Africa in recent times.

He said; “ECOWAS leaders, President Bola Tinubu, and other Heads of State must do genuine introspection. They must sit back and genuinely ask the question why coups are rearing their ugly heads in this part of the world, especially in the West African sub-region.

As much as we say it (coup) is not fashionable, we all know that if leadership behaves well, does well, takes care of the people, provides the basics for survival, and ensures an enabling environment for the socio-economic progress of the people, coups will end up being unsuccessful. Remember that in Turkey, a coup took place. But the civilians took to the streets in protest, and were eventually able to restore the democratically elected leader, and sent the military back to the barracks.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 0:21).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)