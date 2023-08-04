ECOWAS Is Always The First To Approve All Rigged Elections, They Don’t Prepare Reports Like EU-Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna and a member of the PDP, claims that the Economic Community of West Africa State, or ECOWAS, is usually the first to applaud all stolen elections in West Africa.

On Friday, the former Kaduna lawmaker made the declaration on his verified Twitter profile.

His remarks reflect the union’s involvement in the ongoing military coup in the Niger Republic.

The fact that the nation is today governed by a military regime and that ECOWAS has intervened in the situation is no longer breaking news.

He said that the Union is always the first to support, approve, applaud, and celebrate each and every fraudulent election in west Africa in a post on his Facebook.

Shehu Sani said that unlike European Union monitors, they often don’t spend time preparing reports.

