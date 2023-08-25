ECOWAS Hasn’t Declared War on Niger, Citizens – Omar Touray

The President, Economic Community of West African States Commission, Omar Touray, has maintained the sub-regional body has not declared war on the people of Niger Republic nor is there any plot to invade the country.

Touray revealed this on Friday during a press briefing on developments in Niger and ECOWAS Member States in transition at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Economic Community of West African States Commission leaders authorized the activation of an ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger and stated that they would keep all options open for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former head of Niger’s presidential guard, launched a military coup that resulted in the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Following the coup, former colonial powers France and the European Union withdrew their financial and security assistance to Niger, while the United States issued a warning that its own assistance would be at risk.

Touray supported his claim by claiming that ECOWAS decisions or activities regarding the restoration of Democracy in the Niger Republic had been misrepresented.

He said that in order to restore civil rule in the Niger Republic, the ECOWAS would take all necessary steps, including the use of standby force.

Touray further pointed out that the Niger Republic, as a member of the West African area bloc, abided by its laws and regulations on the deployment of measures to support its battle against terrorism in order to promote the restoration of democracy, peace, and security in the neighborhood.

Britain had stated that it supports ECOWAS in its efforts to restore stability in Niger and had denounced attempts to undermine democracy, peace, and stability in that country.

The President urged the Niger junta to pay attention to ECOWAS because it will not allow a coup d’etat and stated that plans are well on to send the standby force to Niger

According to Touray, ECOWAS would not stand by and watch as Nigeriens are mistreated by the junta in Niger.

