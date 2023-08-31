ECOWAS Has Come Up With Clearly That They Won’t Accept Any Further Coups In W’Africa” -Ambassador Jibrin Chinade

Amidst the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic following the forcible removal of President Mohammed Bazoum by a military junta, former Nigerian Diplomat Ambassador Jibrin Chinade has disclosed that the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are determined to ensure that the recent coup in the French-speaking country remains an isolated incident within the subregion.

In an interview on ARISE TV, Chinade, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Moscow and the Hague, explained that while the coup in Niger has already taken place, ECOWAS has unequivocally condemned it as unacceptable and has made it abundantly clear that no further military coups will be tolerated in West Africa.

He stated, “The coup actually transpired on July 26, resulting in the removal and detention of President Bazoum. ECOWAS has adopted a firm stance against any future military coups in West Africa.”

Chinese added, “President Bola Tinubu, who currently chairs ECOWAS, along with other leaders in the West African region, has issued a statement expressing strong disapproval of the coup in Niger. The challenge now is to address the aftermath of a coup that has already taken place, while upholding ECOWAS’s resolute stance against such actions.”

Watch The Video From 5:13 Minutes

BurstMedia (

)