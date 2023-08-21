ECOWAS Has Always Mentioned That Force Is The Last Option Where Everything Has Failed’ -Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musa

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, has emphasized that military intervention will only be considered as a last resort by ECOWAS to restore democracy in Niger. In an interview in a video (1:26:59) with Channels TV news, he highlighted that the ongoing pressure from ECOWAS on the military junta has yielded positive outcomes.

“We were planning a joint mission involving ECOWAS, AU, and UN. However, they outrightly declined to receive us. While back-channel negotiations are underway, it’s the consistent pressure from ECOWAS that is causing them to reconsider. ECOWAS has employed both sanctions and the threat of force. We’ve consistently maintained that the use of force is the final option, to be employed when all other efforts have been exhausted. Our stance remains the same. We’ve always extended an olive branch to them; whether they choose to accept it is up to them,” he stated.

