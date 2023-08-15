ECOWAS: Even an ordinary Cornell knows it’ suicidal to take over govt, form govt & just leave- Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Lawyer and PDP chieftain, said that even an ordinary military Cornell to take over government, form government and just leave like that as ECOWAS is suggesting to Niger coupist.

Daniel Bwala made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program where he was asked to react to what General Sani said, that he was surprised with ultimatum by ECOWAS in military intervention rather than clearing their own side of the story, and the Nigerien celebration and happy in welcoming the coupist.

Bwala said the celebration and Nigerien’s support for the military regime was not because they love the military regime but because they hate the idea that democracy was not delivering on it’s mandate.

Bwala said it is funny that the ousted leader was a US backed leader and the military are also backed by US, and why some people in deeper conversation will say this Niger military take over has some blessing of US.

Bwala then said that, what the ECOWAS is saying that the only negotiation they will listen to with the Niger coupist is to leave the seat is just a waste of time, he said

“An ordinary Cornell knows it will be suicidal for you to take over a government, form a government and just leave like. He will tell you that the coup was a bloodless coup, it was a popular demand and they will tell you they have made certain decisions that are good for the economy.

Watch video here (1:44:35)

